Karnataka News: Legislative Council Vice President SL Dharmagowda’s body recovered from railway track, suicide note recovered

Karnataka News: The body of SL Dharmagowda, vice chairman of the State Legislative Council of Karnataka, has been found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. A suicide note has also been recovered from the body. According to reports, SL Dharmegowda was killed by a train at Gunasagar in Kadur. According to the information, he left home alone from his Santro car at around 7 pm on Monday evening. When he did not return till late night, the search began and this morning his body has been found on the railway track. Also Read – A lawyer from Punjab committed suicide near the site of Kisan agitation, wrote in a suicide note- Listen to the voice of the public

Police have reached the spot as soon as information of the incident is received. Dharmagowda’s body has been taken to Shimoga Government Hospital for further investigation. IGP West has said, “The case is under investigation. A note has been recovered from the site, but cannot give details of what is in it. ‘ Also Read – Anil Deshmukh raised questions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said- CBI should tell whether the actor’s death was suicide or murder

Former PM and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda HD Devegauda expressed grief after knowing the news of the suicide of State Legislative Council Chairman and JDS leader SL Dharmagowda and said that this is shocking and very sad news. He said that SL Dharmagowda was a quiet and cultured man, the loss of the state due to his departure in this way. Also Read – ‘5 lakh volunteers will be involved in raising funds for Ram temple’