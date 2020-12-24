Entertainment

Karnataka Night Curfew: Yeddyurappa government of Karnataka withdrew order to impose night curfew after a day, know the reason

December 24, 2020
Karnataka Withdraws Night Curfew Order: The Karnataka government withdrew the order to impose Night Curfew within 24 hours on Thursday. Taking precautionary measures following the redesign of Corona virus in Britain, the Karnataka government had decided to impose curfew from 9 am to 5 am for 9 days from Thursday. Also Read – School Reopening In Bihar: Read these important guidelines before going to school in Bihar, otherwise …

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said in a statement, ‘The decision was reviewed in view of public opinion regarding the Night Curfew. After discussing with cabinet colleagues and senior officials, it was decided to withdraw the order of the night curfew.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to follow the rules like wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining proper distance, and to be extremely vigilant to prevent infection of Corona virus.

It is known that on Wednesday, Health Minister K Sudhakar had a meeting with the members and senior officials of the State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for Kovid-19. After this, Chief Minister Yeddyurappa announced the imposition of the night curfew by 2 January.

(Input: IANS, language)

