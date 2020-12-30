Karnataka Panchayat Election Results 2020 LIVE Streaming: here results of elections, results will be delayed

Karnataka Panchayat Election Results 2020 LIVE Streaming: Counting has started for the Panchayat elections held in Karnataka. Elections were held for 5728 gram panchayats of the state. You can check these results by visiting the website of the State Election Commission karsec.gov.in. The icon of Rural Local Bodies has been given in the top left hand side on the website. On clicking on this, you get the option of Gram Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat. By clicking on it you can see the result of your area. Also Read – Karnataka by-election results: BJP wins 12 seats and gets clear majority, Congress has to do with one

There were two phases of voting for these panchayats in the state. In all other districts of the state’s Bidar district, voting was done through ballot paper. EVM was used only in Bidar. Due to this, there may be some delay in getting results. Also Read – Karnataka minister Shivkumar accused of giving money without strict accounting, strict income tax department

Voting was held for a total of 91339 seats in a total of 5728 gram panchayats of 226 talukas in the state. Of these, 8074 candidates have been elected unopposed. In the first phase, voting was held on December 22 for 43,238 seats, while on December 27, 39,378 seats were cast. A total of 2,22,814 candidates are in the fray in these elections. Also Read – Karnataka: Kumaraswamy took oath, gathering of veteran leaders, will prove majority on 25

The BJP has tried a lot in these elections. He started the village Swaraj campaign. On the other hand, Congress and JDS are also standing strong in the field. The BJP’s goal was to capture 80 percent of the seats in these elections.