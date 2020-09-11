Karnataka: Police custody extended for 3 days in the drug case of actress Ragini Dwivedi and 6 accused

Bengaluru: A court in Bengaluru in Karnataka on Friday extended the police custody of eminent Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjana Galrani and four other persons for three days. Along with Ragini and Sanjana, the police custody of their four associates – Ravi Shankar, Rahul Shetty, Niaz and Lomb Paper Samba has also been extended till 14 September. Also Read – Karnataka: 3 temple priests killed, CM Yeddyurappa said – this is very disturbing

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is probing a large drugs supply case involving high-profile accused like Dwivedi, on Friday demanded extension of police custody on the grounds of non-cooperation from the accused. Along with this, the arrest of two drug peddlers was also cited on Friday. Also Read – 3,102 corona cases per 10 lakh population in India, highest deaths in these 5 states

CCB officials claimed that investigations were yet to be completed. Authorities have found a chat record between the two accused, Ravi Shankar (a close friend of Ragini Dwivedi) and Prashant Ranka. Apart from this, he has also completed the search operation of Viren Khanna, a high-profile event organizer in Delhi. Also Read – Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, detained in drugs case, was raided at home

Earlier in the day, Dwivedi pleaded for his bail plea, which was adjourned till next Monday (14 September) by a special court of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS).

Dwivedi was detained last week. Prior to his arrest, the police had searched his house last Thursday over his alleged links with high-profile parties organizer Viren Khanna. Sanjana was arrested three days ago and has been in police custody since then.