Karnataka Politics: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s tears, said – not BJP, Congress has made me cry

Karnataka Politics: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy (HD Kumaraswamy) has made serious allegations against the Congress party and at the same time he has praised the BJP. He has said that he would have remained the Chief Minister of Karnataka (Karnataka CM) even today, if his relations with BJP were good. He said that he has lost everything due to his alliance with the Congress party. Also Read – Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa Corona infected after Amit Shah, know who got corona

Kumaraswamy said, ‘I would still have been the chief minister if I had maintained good relations with the BJP. The goodwill that I had gained in 2006-2007 and over a period of 12 years lost everything due to an alliance with the Congress party. ‘ Also Read – Lockdown is over: Marriage of son of former CM Kumaraswamy, many VIPs arrived, Corona extended in Karnataka

He also said, “Why did I shed tears in just one month’s time after becoming CM in 2018? I knew what was going on. The BJP did not hurt me in 2008, the way the Congress did with me in 2018. ‘ Also Read – Prime Minister’s appeal to burn lamps BJP’s hidden agenda: HD Kumaraswamy

Why did I shed tears in just a month’s time after I became CM in 2018? I knew what was going on. The BJP did not hurt me in 2008 the way the Congress did in 2018: HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka CM and JD (S) leader (5.12) https://t.co/1jxLp9i7TS – ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Siddaramaiah said – shedding tears is nothing new

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said on Kumaraswamy’s statement that excluding his tears is not a new thing. They are the biggest reason for the decline of the alliance in the state. He said that Kumaraswamy specializes in shedding tears for his benefit.

Kumaraswamy has already made serious allegations before

JDS leader Kumaraswamy had earlier called the Congress Party another name for horse trading. The former Chief Minister had said that the Congress is an expert in dividing political parties and buying MLAs and it is because of this that the term ‘horse trading’ came into use.

Kumaraswamy made this statement against the Congress party’s nationwide democracy Bachao Abhiyan against the BJP, saying he did not lure the BSP MLAs who supported the formation of a government in Rajasthan. Isn’t it shopping? ‘