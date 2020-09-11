Karnataka: Thieves killed three priests of a famous temple, absconding with cash

Bengaluru: In a famous temple in Mandya, Karnataka, thieves allegedly killed three priests and escaped by taking cash from the temple. Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has condoled the killing of priests. Has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs five lakh to the family. Also Read – 3,102 corona cases per 10 lakh population in India, highest deaths in these 5 states

According to police, the gang members stabbed and murdered the priests of the Arkeshwar temple on Thursday night and escaped by taking cash from the 'hundi' (donation box). They told that the thieves did not pick up the coins kept in the donation box. He said that when the miscreants entered the temple premises, the priests were sleeping. The priest lived in the temple premises.

On receiving information about the incident, all the senior police officers including Inspector General of Police reached the spot and questioned.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa expressed grief over the killing of the priests and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs five lakh each to his family. He tweeted, “It is very disturbing that Ganesh, Prakash and Anand, priests of Arkeshwar temple in Mandya were murdered by thieves.”

CM Yeddyurappa said, “Five lakh rupees will be given as compensation to the family of the slain temple priests. Immediate legal action will be taken against the culprits. “