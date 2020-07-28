Karnataka’s tall leader and former minister dies of Corona, his relationship with BJP too

Kalburgi: Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader Raja Madangopal Nayak passed away from Kovid-19 in a well-known hospital in Kalburgi in the northern region of the state. An official gave this information on Tuesday. Nayak was 70 years old. Kalburgi District Health Officer K.S. Mallikarjun told, “Nayak died in hospital on Monday due to coronavirus. He was admitted to the hospital on 23 July. He came here for treatment from his native place (Surpur) near Yadigir district. ” Kalburgi is about 630 km north of Bengaluru. Also Read – Delhi Govt gave this rebate to street vendors and hawkers, said this on the weekly market

Nayak was a minister in the Congress government led by Veerappa Moily during the year 1992-94. He was also suffering from pneumonia and heart disease. He is the first politician in the state who has died from Kovid-19. The officer recalled, "As soon as Nayak is admitted here, a sample of his swab was taken for examination. The report came positive, since then Kovid was under treatment according to his symptoms. " Nayak is survived by his wife and two sons.

When the Congress refused to give the ticket to the party's strong leader Nayak, he joined the regional party Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S). He won the assembly elections of 1994 and 1999 from Surpur. He later joined the BJP. He lost the assembly elections of April 2013 to Raja Venkatappa of Congress. After this, he again joined the Congress.