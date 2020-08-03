Karnataka’s Yeddyurappa corona infected, treatment in private hospital

Bengaluru: The corona test report of CM Yeddyurappa of Karnataka has come positive. After this, he has been admitted to a private hospital. An official told IANS that the chief minister was not feeling well after which he was examined for corona in which he has come positive. After this, he has been admitted to a private hospital. Also Read – After Amit Shah, Governor of Tamil Nadu and BJP State President of UP is also Corona positive

Significantly, yesterday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also found to be corona infected. Meanwhile, he has been quarantined and is undergoing treatment. Not only this, UP BJP President Swatantradev was also found corona infected yesterday. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Not only this, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was found corona infected, after which he was admitted to a private hospital. Let us know that many big celebrities have been hit by Corona in the country. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and his entire family were hit by Corona. However, now everything has been cured after treatment.