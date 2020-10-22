Karni Sena will agitate for justice in support of accused in Hathras rape case

Lucknow: In the incidents of Hathras and Ballia, Karni Sena has given its support to the accused. The accused in both cases belong to the Thakur community. An army delegation is scheduled to meet accused Dhirendra Singh in Ballia. On October 15, the accused shot and killed a person during a panchayat meeting. He is in police custody. “During the allocation of ration shops, the other side quarreled with Dhirendra’s 84-year-old father, which led to him firing in self-defense,” said Dhruv Kumar Singh, senior vice-president of Karni Sena. Also Read – Another incident of rape in Uttar Pradesh, raped by a minor girl in the farm, accused arrested

Earlier, BJP MLA Surendra Singh from Bairia assembly seat had defended Dhirendra Pratap Singh and demanded a CB-CID investigation in the case. However, the BJP leadership warned him not to issue any statement in this regard. He added, "It is true that he has committed a crime, but action should also be taken against those who forced him to do so." BJP MLA Surendra Singh is saying the same thing and our Karni Sena supports him. "

Karni Sena president Veer Pratap Singh Veeru alleged that the administration is targeting the accused. The organization has promised to launch a movement to get them justice. The Karni Sena has also announced support to the accused in the cases of alleged rape and murder in Hathras. All the four accused are from the Thakur community.

The leader of the Karni Sena said, “Now there are reports that there were 104 conversations between the victim and the accused, the case has taken a different turn.” The CBI should find out the mobile locations of the four accused at the time of the incident, so that the truth can be revealed clearly. You cannot ensure sympathy for anyone on the basis of caste. ” The Karni Sena members participated in the Thakur Panchayat held in Hathras earlier this month in support of the accused.