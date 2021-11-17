Kartarpur Sahib Hall: After 20 months, Kartarpur Hall will open for devotees these days

Kartarpur Sahib Hall Re-Open: Kartarpur Hall is opening for 20 nice devotees these days. The local community and devotees are satisfied about this resolution of the federal government. Welcoming this resolution of the federal government, a neighborhood individual Trilochan Singh stated, “The devotees are eagerly ready to supply prayers at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee would possibly cross to Delhi subsequent week, will meet PM Modi referring to this factor

