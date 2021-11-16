Kartarpur Sahib Hall Re-Open: Hall will open for devotees from day after today

Kartarpur Sahib Hall Re-Open: The Central Executive has reopened the Kartarpur Hall simply sooner than the Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. House Minister Amit Shah himself has given knowledge on this regard by way of tweeting.Additionally Learn – Tejas of India gets the fatal energy of France, will dig the enemy’s grave from 70 km away

Amit Shah wrote within the tweet, 'High Minister Narendra Modi's executive has given permission to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Hall from November 17. This may increasingly receive advantages a lot of Sikh pilgrims. This determination presentations the immense reverence of the Modi executive against Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh neighborhood.

In a significant determination, that may receive advantages massive numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM AreNarendramodi government has determined to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Hall from day after today, Nov 17.

Guru Parv is on Friday nineteenth November or even sooner than {that a} Punjab BJP chief had claimed that Kartarpur Sahib Hall can also be opened on 18th November.

Guru Parv is on Friday nineteenth November or even sooner than {that a} Punjab BJP chief had claimed that Kartarpur Sahib Hall can also be opened on 18th November. Then again, it’s opening an afternoon sooner than that i.e. on November 17. BJP chief Harjit Grevan had claimed that 250 devotees can pass to Kartarpur Gurdwara within the first batch.

Previous, former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had additionally appealed to High Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Hall. He had requested PM Modi to open the Kartarpur Hall sooner than November 19, respecting the feelings of the Sikh Sangat. Punjab BJP leaders had additionally made the similar call for by way of assembly the High Minister and President Ram Nath Kovind.