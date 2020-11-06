Kartarpur Sahib Trust Management Case: India summoned Pak diplomat, expressed strong opposition

new Delhi: India summoned the diplomat in charge of the Pakistan High Commission here on Friday and lodged a strong protest against the decision of the neighboring country to hand over the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara from one Sikh institution to another trust. Also Read – PM Modi told global investors – India is the best place for long term investment

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that Aftab Hasan Khan, who is in charge of the Pakistani mission, has been clearly told that this decision is against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

The Government of Pakistan had decided to transfer the management and maintenance of Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) to a non-Sikh body 'Evacuey Trust Property Board' (ETPB). The Foreign Ministry had reacted sharply to this decision on Thursday.

#WATCH: Pakistan diplomat arrives at South Block in Delhi after being summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the transfer of management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib. pic.twitter.com/5AXQf1Ozei – ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Srivastava said that the unilateral decision taken by Pakistan is quite condemnable and is against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor initiative. He said that this decision is also against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

In November last year, the two countries had taken a historic step to connect people by opening the corridor from Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur, India.

Let us know that the four kilometer long Kartarpur corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak of Gurdaspur district of Punjab and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor was closed in March in view of the Corona virus epidemic.