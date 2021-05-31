Karthi Surya Heroine Quietly Marry Industry Wealthy person: Leaked Picture

Pranitha Subhash, who has acted in Karthi and Surya, is married to Bangalore-based industrialist Nitin Raju. The pictures taken at the moment seemed on social media.

Pranitha Subhash marries trade wealthy person

Pranitha, Nitin get married in Bangalore

He got here to Kollywood with Arulnidhi’s Udayan and hailed from Karnataka.

Pranitha Subhash. He has acted in movies like Karthi’s Saguni and Surya’s Mass.

Excluding Tamil, he’s additionally appearing in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi movies. Pranitha will make her Bollywood debut with Pooja- The Delight of India. Whilst the primary movie has no longer been launched, Hungama has signed directly to act in 2 Hindi movies.

Bangalore-based industrialist Nitin Raju and Pranitha were given married the day before today. No person was once advised as a result of the coronavirus downside. Best two households and a couple of shut pals attended the marriage.

It was once simplest published that pranitha posted pictures of her self-marriage on social media by means of an individual just about Nitin. Pranitha and Nitin had been advised that they had been married remaining Friday. The marriage came about the day before today.

Pranitha, folks just about Nitin stated,

They each sought after to have a grand marriage ceremony. However their plan was once wasted by means of the Corona 2d Wave. In order that they were given married in a easy method.

Although the marriage pictures had been launched, neither Pranitha nor Nidhi have not begun to mention the rest about it. Pranitha by no means talks about her non-public existence. He talks simplest about movies. No person is aware of what’s occurring in his existence.

