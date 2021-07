Karthick Devaraj is a Chennai-based musician. He started to be told track in his adolescence days. He is part of the preferred track group “Mani & Band” of Tremendous Singer popularity. Karthick got here into the limelight since he featured as a piano artist within the well-known tv display Tremendous Singer 8. He was once carried out on a number of level displays. Karthick additionally labored with Ar Rahman for some films, albums, and live shows.