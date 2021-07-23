Kartik Aaryan To Play A Pilot In Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’

Kartik Aaryan (Provide: Instagram | @kartikaaryan)

Joseph Bhatena , 23 Jul 2021

Setting up yourself as an excellent actor in Bollywood shouldn’t be very simple. Over time, we’ve noticed actors evolve in many ways and make an influence that lasts for a long time. Kartik Aaryan is one such person who has evolved as an actor and is liked through many. The actor has plenty of duties coated up and within the provide day, he took to social media to announce his upcoming film, ‘Captain India.’

Kartik may well be noticed playing the serve as of a pilot in Hansal Mehta’s next, for the reason that film is inspired through India’s biggest and maximum successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. There isn’t a doubt that Kartik is a versatile actor and has been a success hearts through his performances in motion pictures. In a statement introduced to the media, Kartik said, “Captain India is inspiring and exciting in equivalent measure and it gives me great pride and honor to be a part of one of these ancient bankruptcy of our country. I’ve immense admire for Hansal Sir’s body of work and this was once the fitting choice to collaborate with him.”

Kartik appears to be totally glorious in a pilot’s uniform inside the poster that was once introduced within the provide day. I’m sure that Kartik will win hearts as all the time in conjunction with his serve as in this film. I’m super excited for this one and may’t wait to peer what your complete cast has in store for us.