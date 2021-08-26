Kartik Aaryan Treats Fanatics With A Selfie, Expresses His Love For Color Purple!

COVID-19 safety precautions are vital, and our Bollywood stars were observed ensuring safety with model. Actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a selfie on Thursday, through which he covered his mouth and nose with a crimson surgical mask. The actor took to his Instagram maintain on Thursday and posted a blurry selfie, carrying his crimson mask at the side of a white hoodie. Kartik Aaryan Will get Scolded through His Mother for No longer Posting a Selfie With Her on Mom’s Day (Watch Video).

"Make Purple our Nationwide masks color," he wrote inside the caption. Kartik's symbol garnered lakhs of likes inside of an hour of posting. "Going to shop for a crimson masks now," an individual commented. "Nationwide weigh down," one different one wrote.

Take a look at Out Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram Put up Beneath:

In the meantime, at the paintings front, Kartik is right now busy shooting for ‘Freddy’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. He has ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Captain India’ in his kitty as correctly.

