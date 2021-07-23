Kartik Aaryan Turns Pilot For ‘Captain India’; The Hansal Mehta Directorial To Be Based totally On True Occasions

Pushing the envelope and regularly innovating and reinventing the home of recreational, RSVP and Baweja Studios are all set to revisit one of the most successful rescue operations in history with ‘Captain India’. Helmed via National award laureate Hansal Mehta, and Produced via Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, this inspiring action-drama will megastar Kartik Aaryan as he steps into the shoes of a pilot who showed exemplary bravery and courage.

The tale is inspired via India’s biggest and maximum successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.

Sharing the poster of Captain India that incorporates Kartik Aaryan, RSVP tweeted, “When an individual is going previous the verdict of legal responsibility (India flag) Presenting @TheAaryanKartik in #CAPTAININDIA”

Says Kartik Aaryan, “Captain India is inspiring and exciting in equivalent measure and it supplies me great excitement & honour to be a part of this kind of ancient bankruptcy of our country. I’ve immense appreciate for Hansal Sir’s body of work and this used to be the proper choice to collaborate with him.”

Says filmmaker Hansal Mehta, “‘Captain India’ which is inspired via true events will revisit a 2nd in time where an individual is going previous his non-public pain and suffering to avoid wasting quite a lot of 1000’s. I’m comfortable to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja at the film and I sit up for operating with Kartik.”

Talking in regards to the film says manufacturer Ronnie Screwvala, “Captain India isn’t only a narrative of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever however moreover in regards to the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure without reference to the possibilities. Hansal Mehta is one of the maximum attention-grabbing filmmakers of our time and has all the time fantastically captured the real essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are undoubtedly in for a maintain as he steps into all-new territory with ‘Captain India’.”

“’Captain India’ is the kind of Film that moves the proper balance of an inspiring human tale and an exciting cinematic experience. This switch as a Manufacturer used to be a long time coming and I’m excited to collaborate with an similarly passionate workforce in Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan. I’m confident that this tale will resonate with each and every Indian,” says the Creator and Manufacturer, Harman Baweja.

Produced via Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, with Baweja Studios’ Vicky Bahri as a Co-Manufacturer and RSVP’s Sonia Kanwar serving since the Associate Manufacturer, ‘Captain India’ will pass on ground early next year.

