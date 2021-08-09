Karungaapiyam Film (2022): Solid | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Karungaapiyam is probably the most awaited mystery drama written and directed by way of Yaamirukka Bayamey reputation Deekay. Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer, Noyrika performs the primary lead for the movie along Yogi Babu, Kalaiyarasan in outstanding characters. It’s bankrolled by way of Aditi Ravindranath in affiliation with Pave Entertainments and Vetri Vel Talkies. Prasad SN composes the background ratings and track tracks for the movie. Whilst Vignesh Vasu cranks the digital camera. The movie will likely be launched quickly in 2022.
Karungaapiyam Complete Film Main points
|Director
|Deekay
|Manufacturer
|Aditi Ravindranath
|Style
|Mystery Drama
|Solid
|Kajal Aggarwal, Regina, Janani Iyer, Noyrika
|Cinematographer
|Vignesh Vasu
|Editor
|Vijay Velukutty
|Tune
|Prasad SN
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Pave Entertainments and Vetri Vel Talkies
|Liberate date
|2022
|Language
|Tamil
Karungaapiyam Film Solid
Right here’s the primary solid record from the impending Tamil film Karungaapiyam,
- Kajal Aggarwal
- Regina Cassandra
- Janani Iyer
- Noyrika
- Yogi Babu
- Kalaiyarasan
Karungaapiyam Film Trailer
The trailer for the impending Karungaapiyam film will likely be up to date
Karungaapiyam Film Poster
Take a look at the newest poster from Karungaapiyam Film,
Karungaapiyam Songs
Karungaapiyam songs, BGM, topics will likely be launched quickly.
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.