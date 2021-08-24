Karungaapiyam Film: Solid, Trailer, Songs, Liberate Date

Karungaapiyam is almost certainly the extremely expected mystery drama written and directed via Yaamirukka Bayamey, status Deekay. Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer, Noyrika will big name for the movie along Yogi Babu, Kalaiyarasan in outstanding characters.
It’s funded via Aditi Ravindranath in affiliation with Pave Entertainments and Vetri Vel Talkies. Prasad SN composes the background ratings and song tracks for the movie. Whilst Vignesh Vasu turns at the virtual digital camera. The movie is prone to release quickly in 2022.
Karungaapiyam Complete Film Main points
|Director
|Deekay
|Manufacturer
|Aditi Ravindranath
|Style
|Mystery Drama
|Solid
|Kajal Aggarwal, Regina, Janani Iyer, Noyrika
|digital camera operator
|Vignesh Vasu
|Editor
|Vijay Velukutty
|Track
|Prasad SN
|Manufacturing corporate
|Pave Entertainments and Vetri Vel Talkies
|Date of e-newsletter
|2022
|Language
|tamil
Karungaapiyam film forged
Here’s the principally falsified report of the approaching Tamil film Karungaapiyam,
Karungaapiyam Film Trailer
The trailer for the approaching Karungaapiyam film it will be up to the moment
Karungaapiyam film poster
Take a look at the latest poster of Karungaapiyam Film,
Karungaapiyam songs
Karungaapiyam songs, background song, subject matters usually are introduced quickly