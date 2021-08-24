Karungaapiyam Film: Solid, Trailer, Songs, Liberate Date

Cast, trailer, songs, release date

Karungaapiyam is almost certainly the extremely expected mystery drama written and directed via Yaamirukka Bayamey, status Deekay. Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer, Noyrika will big name for the movie along Yogi Babu, Kalaiyarasan in outstanding characters.

It’s funded via Aditi Ravindranath in affiliation with Pave Entertainments and Vetri Vel Talkies. Prasad SN composes the background ratings and song tracks for the movie. Whilst Vignesh Vasu turns at the virtual digital camera. The movie is prone to release quickly in 2022.

Karungaapiyam Complete Film Main points

Director Deekay
Manufacturer Aditi Ravindranath
Style Mystery Drama
Solid Kajal Aggarwal, Regina, Janani Iyer, Noyrika
digital camera operator Vignesh Vasu
Editor Vijay Velukutty
Track Prasad SN
Manufacturing corporate Pave Entertainments and Vetri Vel Talkies
Date of e-newsletter 2022
Language tamil

Karungaapiyam film forged

Here’s the principally falsified report of the approaching Tamil film Karungaapiyam,

Karungaapiyam Film Trailer

The trailer for the approaching Karungaapiyam film it will be up to the moment

Karungaapiyam film poster

Take a look at the latest poster of Karungaapiyam Film,

Karungaapiyam songs

Karungaapiyam songs, background song, subject matters usually are introduced quickly

