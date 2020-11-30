Kashi: PM Modi made debut of ‘Dev Deepawali’: targeted the opposition, ‘For some people inheritance means family’

PM Narendra Modi Started Dev Diwali Festival In Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted familyism, saying that for some people heritage means their family and its name, but our focus is on saving and preserving the country’s heritage. is. Also Read – PM Modi worshiped Baba Vishwanath, got Bhasmi and Dupatta in Prasad, watch video

Inaugurating the 'Dev Deepawali' festival in the evening on a day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, Modi said, "More than a hundred years ago, the idol of Mata Annapurna that was stolen from Kashi is coming back again." It is a matter of great fortune for Kashi. These ancient idols of our deities are a symbol of our faith as well as our priceless heritage. If so much effort had been made earlier, it would not have been known how many idols would be returned to the country long ago, but some people have different thinking. '

Taking a dig at familism, he said, "For us heritage means heritage of the country whereas for some people heritage means own family and name of our family." For us heritage means our culture, our faith and our values, but for them heritage means our statues, pictures of our family. Their focus has been on saving the family's legacy while our focus is on preserving and preserving the country's heritage. '

On this occasion, Modi bowed down to the soldiers who laid down their lives in defense of the country and said that whether there are attempts to infiltrate the border, daring the expansionist forces or there are conspiracies trying to break the country within the country, India today He is answering everything and he is giving a reply by breaking his mouth.

The Prime Minister repeated the slogan of ‘Vocal for Local’, saying that this time the way people of the country celebrated the festival with local products in Diwali is truly inspiring but it should not only be for the festival but it should also be a part of our life.

Modi expressed happiness over the participation in the event of Dev Deepawali, saying, “Today, when the legacy of Kashi is returning, it also seems as if listening to the news of arrival of Kashi Mata Annapurna is well-done.” It is wonderful to have the glory of 84 ghats of Kashi with millions of lamps. This light in the waves of Ganges is making this aura even more supernatural. ‘

He said, ‘Adi Shankaracharya himself gave inspiration to the Goddess Diwali we are seeing today at Panchganga Ghat. Later Ahilyabai Holkar Ji carried this tradition forward. It is said that when the monster named Tripurasura terrorized the whole world, Lord Shiva ended it on the day of Kartik Purnima. On that end of terror, tyranny and darkness, the gods came to the city of Mahadev and lit Diyas and celebrated Diwali. That Deepavali of the Gods is the Dev Diwali. ‘

Remembering Guru Nanak Dev on Guru Parv, the Prime Minister said, ‘Guru Nanak Dev ji had devoted his entire life to the service of the poor, deprived. Kashi is also related to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He spent a long time in Kashi. The Gurubag Gurudwara of Kashi is a companion to that historic moment when Guru Nanakji visited here and the Kashi residents were shown a new path.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on this occasion that the Prime Minister’s arrival at Kashi is coming at a time when this country is feeling proud about many achievements. He said that under the solution of a problem of 500 years in the country which was complicated for other people, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is the first arrival on this land of Kashi.

Yogi said that in the year 1913, a statue of mother Annapurna was stolen in Kashi, today Kashi’s mother is going to get Kashi again today with the help of the Prime Minister, after all, why the eyes of any other government did not fall for 108 years. Earlier, the Prime Minister, who came to Kashi for the first time amid the Kovid-19 epidemic, dedicated the six-lane widening work of Handia-Raja Talab section of National Highway No-2 to the nation at a program organized in Khajuri village.

The widening of the Handia-Raja Talab road is a very important project, which connects the two oldest and sacred cities – Prayag (Prayagraj) and Kashi (Varanasi). This highway is also a major part of the Golden Quadrilateral Project-I (Delhi-Kolkata Corridor).

Earlier, the journey between Prayagraj to Varanasi used to take about three and a half hours. After completion of this project, this distance can be completed in just one and a half hours. According to official sources, the total cost of this project of 72.644 km, completed on November 2, is Rs 2,447 crore.

The Prime Minister also attended several other events during his one-day visit to Kashi. Modi went from Dumri Ghat to Lalitha Ghat via special cruise. He offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and also inspected the working of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also with him during this time.

After that the Prime Minister reached Rajghat and lit a lamp and started the world famous Dev Diwali of Benaras. Also started the ‘Pavan Path Varanasi.in’ web portal. 11 lakh lamps were lit on both sides of the Ganges on this Devi Diwali celebrated on Kartik Purnima.

