Kashmir DDC Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes started, PAGD leads in 11 seats, BJP ahead in 7 seats

Kashmir DDC Election Result 2020 Live Updates: The counting of votes for 280 seats of Jammu and Kashmir Development Council has started from 9 am today. Leaders and workers of various political parties have reached outside the counting center. Tight security arrangements have been made outside the counting centers. In the district headquarters also, the staff concerned has started counting votes.

In the initial trend from Kashmir, the PAGD panch in Kashmir seems to be heavy. On behalf of the People's Alliance, the candidates of political parties who have entered the electoral plains of Kashmir are running ahead. So far PAGD is leading in 11 seats, BJP in 7 seats, Congress 2, Jammu and Kashmir in its own party 2 and other 4 seats.

Counting of votes has started coming from Kashmir in the counting of votes till 10 pm. In the first phase of counting of votes released in SKICC here, People's Alliance for Guptkar Declaration is leading in 8 seats, BJP in four seats, Congress in one seat, Jammu and Kashmir in its own party 2 and 3 seats in other seats.

Section 144 has been enforced near counting centers set up in various districts including Bikram Chowk, Polytechnic College of Jammu. To strengthen the security system, the movement of vehicles has been stopped from Bikram Chowk in front of the Polytechnic College. Security personnel stationed there are sending all the vehicles from University Road.

Let us know that the elections in eight phases in Jammu and Kashmir started from November 28 and the eighth and final phase was concluded on December 19. The elections to the District Development Council were accompanied by the by-elections to the panchayats, but the results of the sarpanches and panch circles in the panchayats were declared in the evening on the same day.