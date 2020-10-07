Kashmir: Despite being given a chance, three terrorists did not surrender, army killed

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian, South Kashmir. The terrorists were asked to surrender several times and time was given for this but they did not agree after which they were killed. The campaign started at 4 pm yesterday in Sugan area of ​​Shopian district. Also Read – Kashmir Encounter: Encounter in Shopian district of Jammu Kashmir – Security forces killed two terrorists

Officials told here that the 44th unit of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) stopped the operation around 8.30 pm and gave the terrorists a chance to surrender. During this time, the security forces called some enlightened locals and asked them to convince the terrorists.

After besieging the area, 44 RR commanding officer Colonel AK Singh and his team decided to persuade the terrorists. He called some religious people and local people and announced to the loudspeakers that the terrorists should surrender.

Officials said that the terrorists hurled grenades at the people who appealed for surrender. After this, the army started operations again as soon as the day started. According to officials, it did not take long to kill the three terrorists and the operation was ended. He said that all three terrorists belonged to the Al Badr organization.