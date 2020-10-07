Kashmir Encounter: Encounter in Shopian district of Jammu Kashmir – Security forces killed two terrorists

Kashmir Encounter: Two militants have been killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Sagun area of ​​Shopian district of southern Kashmir. The officials gave this information on Wednesday. This encounter between terrorists and security forces started on Tuesday evening. The shelling began after security forces laid siege to the area and launched a search operation based on a specific information about the presence of terrorists. Also Read – Terror Attack: Terrorist attack on CRPF team in Pampore, South Kashmir; Two soldiers martyred – 3 injured

#UPDATE | Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Sugan area of ​​Shopian; operation still underway: Jammu and Kashmir Police https://t.co/NlwaxLjq3Y – ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

The police asked the militants to surrender, but they refused to do so. As soon as the security forces tightened the siege, similarly hidden terrorists came in large numbers and started firing. Police said, ‘Two unknown terrorists have been killed. Operation in progress.

Earlier, Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack on a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday in the Naogaum area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Two CRPF personnel martyred and three others were injured in this attack. Jammu and Kashmir police gave this information.

Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said, “We have identified the terrorists who were behind the attack. They are Lashkar terrorists and their leader is Saifullah. We are doing our work and will be eliminated soon. He said, “With two terror scooters, there is a big possibility that Pampore came from the side and fired indiscriminately with an AK rifle.”

(Input: agencies)