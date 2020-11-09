Kashmir: Mahesh, martyred by thwarting terrorists, married an army officer’s daughter a year ago

Hyderabad: Telangana army soldier Riyada Mahesh, who was martyred on Sunday in Kashmir, created a furore as soon as the news of his death reached. They got married a year ago. She married Suhasini, the daughter of an army officer, a year ago. Mahesh was the youngest of two brothers. The parents recalled that he had come home in December last year. He advised him to be careful in view of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: People have rights to sell and not to sell property, new land laws do not allow forcible occupation

The son of a farmer couple of Komanpally village of Velpur division of Nizamabad district, this young man was only 26 years old. On hearing the news of his death, his wife and parents became insensible. His parents Riyada Raju and Gangamallu are both farmers. He is deeply hurt when his son leaves.

Parents Riada Raju and Gangamallu told that they had last spoken to the son on the phone on 2 November. The jawan had said that he was going on patrol with colleagues in the nearby area, that was the last time he heard his son's voice.

Significantly, Mahesh was also among the four security personnel killed during a failed infiltration by militants near the Line of Control in Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Three terrorists were also killed during this period. The family was initially informed that he had suffered serious injuries in the encounter. He was later told that he had died. After completing intermediate (plus two) from a private college in Nizamabad, Mahesh passed the competitive examination to be selected for the Army in 2014-15. After training, he was posted in Assam and later Dehradun before his transfer to Jammu and Kashmir.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA K.K. Kavita took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mahesh. Kavita, the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, assured that Telangana stands with the martyr’s family. Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy tweeted, “Thank you for keeping us safe, your valor will never be forgotten.” Mahesh’s body will be brought to the village for cremation in a day or two.