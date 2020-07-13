Kashmir Martyrs’ Day: For the first time in history, no program was held on ‘Martyr’s Day’

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day: There was no official event this time on the occasion of ‘Martyr’s Day’ celebrated on 13 July in Jammu and Kashmir. In the year 1931, this day is celebrated every year in the memory of those killed in the firing of soldiers of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. Also Read – Army Chief, who arrived in Jammu to take stock of Army preparations at the border, said – Zero tolerance against Pak’s antics

Officials said that due to being removed from the gazetted holiday on July 13, no ceremony took place in the martyrs’ cemetery. After the Center repealed most of the provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year, the National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah’s birth anniversary on December 5, as well as the July 13 holiday, was removed from it. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag, search operation started in the area

Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah made a provision for leave on July 13 in 1948. Apart from the official program in the martyrs’ cemetery, leaders of mainstream political parties also used to pay homage there. During the protest against the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh, 22 Kashmiris were killed in the firing of Dogra army. Also Read – Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed BJP leader, IG said – this is a planned attack

Officials said that no mainstream leader reached there on Monday due to the stringent regulations implemented in most parts of Kashmir to stop the Corona virus infection. The strike was called by the separatist Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday.

A National Conference leader said that permission was sought for the martyrs to visit the cemetery but no response was received from the district administration. However, the regional powers in Jammu and Kashmir – National Conference and PDP paid tribute to the martyrs.

National Conference leader and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency Farooq Abdullah said that this day is a day to celebrate the identity of Jammu Kashmir and the rights of the people here.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah while paying tribute to the martyrs said, “This day is a day of collective retaliation against the oppressors”. Can never be forgotten.