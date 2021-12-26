Kashmir: Police workforce attacked in Pulwama, grenade hurled, a number of policemen injured

Srinagar: In Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, a police workforce was once attacked with a grenade. A grenade was once thrown on the police celebration. The grenade exploded. Two policemen were given stuck in it. Each the injured policemen were admitted to the medical institution.Additionally Learn – Operation of safety forces continues in Kashmir, 6 terrorists killed in 48 hours

It's being advised that this assault came about at the major sq. of Pulwama. Police resources mentioned that terrorists hurled a grenade at a police celebration close to the put up workplace at Major Chowk in Pulwama. Resources mentioned, "The grenade exploded, injuring two policemen. They've been taken to the medical institution and the realm has been cordoned off."

This isn't the primary time that such an assault has been made at the Jammu and Kashmir Police. A couple of days in the past, the Jammu and Kashmir Police was once attacked. Policemen had been injured on this. It's transparent from the repeated assaults at the police that terrorists at the moment are focused on the police in conjunction with the protection forces.