Kashmir: Stones on security forces in Budgam, terrorists escape from siege

Srinagar: People pelted stones at security forces near the encounter site in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir due to which the terrorists escaped from the siege. Officials said that after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in Kavusa area of ​​Budgam district, the security forces started a siege operation there. Also Read – Former MLA of Corona virus-infected National Conference dies of heart attack

He told that during this time the terrorists started firing on the security forces, which started the encounter. Also Read – J&K: One soldier martyred at LOC in Pak firing, 2 injured, Army gives a befitting reply

Officials said that soon after the firing started, people started throwing stones at the security forces near the encounter site. On this, the security personnel fired tear gas shells and chased them. During this time, the terrorists escaped from the siege and managed to escape. Also Read – Pakistan violates ceasefire in three sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Army gives a befitting reply

There were no reports of any casualties in the clashes.

(input language)