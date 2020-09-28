Kashmir: ‘Summary of Evidence’ action started in Shopian encounter case, soldiers killed three people after breaking rules

Srinagar: After indicting its people in an encounter in July in Amashipura in Shopian district in south Kashmir, the army has initiated the action of ‘Summary of Evidence’, a step ahead of a possible ‘court martial’. During this time, all eyewitnesses will also be cross-examined by common citizens. The officials gave this information here. In the Court of Inquiry completed earlier this month, ‘prima facie’ evidence has been found that the soldiers acted during the July 18 encounter on the basis of the powers obtained under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). Three people lost their lives in this action. Also Read – Indian Army deploys Bhishma tank on LAC, can destroy enemy stronghold in few minutes

After this, the army started disciplinary proceedings. Officials said some common civil witnesses will also be called for cross-examination, including those who work as ‘informers’ for the local army, but they may have sent the troops in the wrong direction. “You see, every aspect of it needs to be investigated in detail,” an army officer said on condition of anonymity. The army is determined to take the investigation to its logical end but every aspect needs to be investigated. ” Also Read – Indian Army feat in Ladakh, 6 new peaks captured, condition of China battered

According to the rules, all the details of the case will be examined under various provisions of the law during the ‘Summary of Evidence’ against the army personnel concerned. After that the court martial proceedings will be started. Officials said that the army follows high standards of transparency and whenever the rules are violated, it punishes the officials concerned. Also Read – LAC Standoff: India-China military officials to meet today, discuss Pangong area

During ‘Summary of Evidence’, evidence and any other evidence in relation to the charge against the accused is taken on record. The evidence related to the charge is recorded in writing and it can also contain the statement of the accused. On July 18, the army claimed that three militants were killed in an encounter at Amashipura in Shopian district.

The army, determined to conduct moral during anti-terrorism operations, started a ‘Court of Inquiry’ after it surfaced on social media that the three persons killed were residents of Rajouri district of Jammu and went missing in Amashipura. The investigation record was completed in four weeks and now ‘Summary of Evidence’ has been started. The families of these three persons have also filed a complaint with the police. These three men worked as laborers in Shopian. The Army had said in a brief statement on 18 September that the ‘Do’s, Don’ts’ rules set by the Army Chief and approved by the Supreme Court were violated during the Shopian campaign.