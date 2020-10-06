Kashmir: Terrorist attack on BJP leader, personal bodyguard killed, one attacker also killed

Srinagar: In Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists opened fire on a BJP leader in which his personal bodyguard was killed. Police said that a terrorist was also killed in retaliation. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These seats came in BJP’s share in Bihar, see list here
A police official said that terrorists opened fire on BJP's district vice-president Ghulam Qadir near his house in Nunar area of the district. According to the officer, the injured security guard was rushed to SKIMS Hospital in Saura where he succumbed. BJP leaders are safe. According to the officer, a terrorist was also killed in retaliation by security personnel.
This is not the first time that many attacks have taken place before terrorists have attacked public representatives and leaders. A few days ago the BJP leader was killed. Earlier, the sarpanch associated with the Congress was murdered. Apart from this, many more incidents have taken place.
