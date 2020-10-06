Kashmir: Terrorist attack on BJP leader, personal bodyguard killed, one attacker also killed

Srinagar: In Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists opened fire on a BJP leader in which his personal bodyguard was killed. Police said that a terrorist was also killed in retaliation. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These seats came in BJP’s share in Bihar, see list here

A police official said that terrorists opened fire on BJP's district vice-president Ghulam Qadir near his house in Nunar area of ​​the district. According to the officer, the injured security guard was rushed to SKIMS Hospital in Saura where he succumbed. BJP leaders are safe. According to the officer, a terrorist was also killed in retaliation by security personnel.

This is not the first time that many attacks have taken place before terrorists have attacked public representatives and leaders. A few days ago the BJP leader was killed. Earlier, the sarpanch associated with the Congress was murdered. Apart from this, many more incidents have taken place.