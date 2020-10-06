Entertainment

Kashmir: Terrorist attack on BJP leader, personal bodyguard killed, one attacker also killed

October 6, 2020
1 Min Read

Srinagar: In Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists opened fire on a BJP leader in which his personal bodyguard was killed. Police said that a terrorist was also killed in retaliation. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These seats came in BJP’s share in Bihar, see list here

A police official said that terrorists opened fire on BJP’s district vice-president Ghulam Qadir near his house in Nunar area of ​​the district. According to the officer, the injured security guard was rushed to SKIMS Hospital in Saura where he succumbed. BJP leaders are safe. According to the officer, a terrorist was also killed in retaliation by security personnel. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections: Seats split between JDU-BJP, know who got how many seats

This is not the first time that many attacks have taken place before terrorists have attacked public representatives and leaders. A few days ago the BJP leader was killed. Earlier, the sarpanch associated with the Congress was murdered. Apart from this, many more incidents have taken place. Also Read – Jolt to BJP in Bihar, BJP State Vice President joins LJP

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment