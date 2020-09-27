Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces, investigation continues

Srinagar: On Sunday, an encounter between militants and security forces took place in Avantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, in which two militants were killed. The officials gave information about it on Sunday. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Advocate Babar Qadri murdered, terrorists shot dead

The security forces conducted a search operation and laid siege to the Sambora area on the basis of specific information about the presence of the terrorists, where the previously hidden militants opened fire, after which the encounter started.

The police officer said, "Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Avantipora. The investigation is on. "