Kashmir: Two youths were going to become terrorists, intent on revenge by police

December 6, 2020
2 Min Read

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two youths who were going to join the terrorist gang in Ganderbal district. Officials said that the two youths were handed over to their parents after counseling. Police said that on the basis of reliable information about the two youths joining the terrorist gang, Ganderbal police took action and arrested both from Srinagar city from Vusan area of ​​the district. Also Read – DDC election: terrorists shot dead candidate for DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir, condition critical

Police said that the arrested youth were given proper counseling by Ganderbal police, a psychiatrist and other experts in the presence of their parents. Later he was handed over to his parents, so that they could monitor their daily activities. Also Read – Pakistani soldiers commit Ceasefire Violation, BSF officer martyred at LoC

Police said that anti-national elements from across the border are sending innocent youths of Kashmir to various social media platforms and motivating them to join militancy. Please tell that in this way the youth are instigated and joined the terrorist gang. The youth are so confused that they are determined to take up arms. Also Read – Attrition at the border remains a serious threat, efforts are also being made to disrupt DDC elections: MM Narwane

