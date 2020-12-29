Kashmir weather today: mercury in Kashmir reaches 7.5, tourists and traders happy with snowfall

Kashmir Weather Today, Snowfall in Srinagar, Tourist Reaches Srinagar : The Kashmir Valley is getting extremely cold. In Gulmarg area of ​​the valley, the mercury has gone down to minus 7.5 degrees. However, this weather in Kashmir has brought happiness to the local people. Tourists and businessmen are happy with the light snowfall. With the snowfall before the new year, traders hope to do better. Also Read – Kashmir Snowfall: ‘Paradise’ of the earth wrapped in white sheet, the tourists enjoying the snowfall fiercely, see photos ….

Officials said there was snowfall in Srinagar at seven in the morning. Hours before this, snowfall started in Budgam and Pulwama districts. He told that there has been snowfall in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir. Also read – weather updates news: mercury dropped below ‘0’ in Kashmir, heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala expected

Officials said the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir received seven inches of snow. In the south, Pahalgam Resort and Sonamarg Resort in central Kashmir received three to four inches of snow. He said that three inches of snowfall was recorded in Gurez in North Kashmir. Fresh snowfall is also reported in other high altitude areas of the valley. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti Detained Again: Charge of Mehbooba Mufti on Central Government- I have been detained again

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists were seen enjoying the snowfall in Patnitop in Udhampur district. pic.twitter.com/LL2HiZHC9O – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 29, 2020

Officials said that areas around Jawahar Tunnel, National Highway, have also been experiencing snowfall since Monday, but the main road is open for vehicles. He told that before the New Year, many domestic and local tourists are reaching Gulmarg and Pahalgam due to snowfall.

Officials said that over 1200 tourists arrived in Gulmarg on Monday, while more than 2500 locals from different parts of the valley arrived at the ski resort. This figure is likely to increase in the next two days.

The movement of people is increasing in Pahalgam Resort even before New Year. Meanwhile, it was clear from the cloudy night that the temperature was recorded around zero.

Officials said the minimum temperature in Srinagar on Monday was zero degrees Celsius. Pahalgam Tourist Resort in South Qamir recorded a low of minus three degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, Qazigund minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, Kupwara minus one degree Celsius and Kokernag minus three degrees Celsius. was done. The ski resort of Gulmarg was the coldest area in the valley.

Significantly, a 40-day period of ‘Chilla Kalan’ is going on in Kashmir. During this time, the area gets bitterly cold and the cold weather prevails that the water accumulates in the water supply lines. It started on 21 December and ends on 31 January.