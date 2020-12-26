Kashmir witnessed the most peaceful period since 1990 under PM Modi’s rule: Shah

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the six-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 will be remembered as the most peaceful period in the history of Jammu and Kashmir since 1990. Shah praised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration for organizing peaceful and transparent District Development Council (DDC) elections and assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that all the promises made by Modi will be fulfilled in a time bound manner. Also Read – BJP’s mission Assam: Amit Shah said in Guwahati – come and discuss farmers with the government in the mainstream

He said, “The Prime Minister has special affection and affection for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” Whenever we talk to them, their focus is on three things – the rapid development of Jammu and Kashmir, the strengthening of grassroots democracy and the peaceful security scenario to benefit the common man. Also Read – Controversies and Crisis of 2020: From Shaheen Bagh to Peasant Movement, Modi government faced these challenges in the year 2020

Shah said, “After August 5 last year, changes are seen in every region in Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is about incomplete projects, implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, infrastructure development or security scenario.” Had abolished the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year and divided it into two union territories. Also Read – PM’s target, said- Congress has not yet conducted body elections in Puducherry, and I am being taught the lesson of democracy

Shah, who was in Guwahati with Modi at the launch of a video conference of the scheme aimed at bringing the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, said that as far as the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the people of Kashmir 2014 I have been living happily ever since Modi became Prime Minister.

He said, “I can say with full confidence that Kashmir has witnessed the most peaceful period since 1990 in the last six years under the Modi government and it will be remembered in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.” That peace is necessary for development, tourism and employment of youth. He said, “Without peace, development is impossible. Peace is essential to promote tourism. “

The Home Minister said that the Prime Minister has fulfilled his promise to bring democracy to the grassroots. He said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has discharged its responsibilities at a fast pace, as a result of which the government’s schemes are reaching the people.

Shah said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir are taking advantage of the schemes. The unfinished work on the basic projects started under Modi’s leadership in 2014 has gained momentum since August 5 and we hope that all the projects will be completed in the next one year. “Referring to the recently concluded DDC elections, Shah Praising the Lieutenant Governor and the administration, he said, “Not a single drop of blood was shed in the elections, which led to a huge turnout.”