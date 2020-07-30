Kashmiri pilot Hilal Ahmed, who brought Rafael to India, was also part of the surgical strike against Pakistan.

new Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) high-ranking Kashmiri officers training pilots for Rafale fighter jets have been part of the 2016 surgical strike against terrorist launch pads in Pakistan following the attack in Uri. According to sources, in France, Defense Air Attach Air Commodore Hilal Ahmed Rather is called the ‘Rafael Man’ of Kashmir and he is seen as a role model among a large number of Kashmiri youth. Sources said that Rather became part of the surgical strike due to his extensive experience with fighter jets. Also Read – Former IAF Chief said about Rafale – did not want the deal of this aircraft to go the way of Bofors

Officers who know Commodore Rather and in the Air Force circles call him as ‘Hali’. Sources said that he has spent four years two years on the Mirage aircraft. He has a record of more than 3,000 hours of accident-free flights on jet fighter aircraft such as the Mirage-2000, MiG-21 and Kiran aircraft. Also Read – Congress said – Welcome to Rafael, but the price is Rs 1670 crore instead of 526, why only 36 instead of 126 Rafael?

Air Force sources said that Rather is a qualified flight instructor and was directly involved in the preparation and training of all fighter aircraft as well as being the director of combat operations in the active Western Command of the Indian Air Force from 2013 and 2016. Huh. Along with this, he has also contributed significantly to the operational planning in the area. Also Read – PM Modi in Sanskrit Tweet- No virtue like nation defense, no fast, no sacrifice, Rafael is welcome

An official said that he has commanded the sensitive Gwalior Mirage airbase, which is a major hub for all surgical air strikes by the Air Force. Rather is seen as a hard task master and has ensured that the Rafale project meets all the contractual criteria with all the necessary weapons on time. Interestingly, a few years ago another Kashmiri had achieved such a feat. Squadron Leader Ratan Lal Bamzai, who retired as Group Captain, was credited with flying the first Mirage in India.

Rather has been a meritorious topper of Sainik School Nagrota and hails from Anantnag town in south Kashmir. From topping the CBSE examination in Sainik School to achieving the Sword of Honor at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, he has many big achievements. As the best pilot, Rather has excelled throughout his professional career. A friend of his told IANS that he has also gained experience in the highly acclaimed Air War College in the US for studying advanced military strategy.

Air Commodore Rather has also been trained at Wellington’s prestigious Defense Services Staff College (DSSC), where officers from all the three armies of the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force) as well as personnel from foreign armies are also involved. He later got a chance as an instructor at the same DSSC, Wellington.

He is known for his results-oriented approach on the work front. With this, he also has the distinction of being one of only four Indian Defense Air Attachments at present; India has defense air attachments only in its four missions, America, Britain, France and Russia. His school friends said that Rather was always fascinated by the sun, moon and sky from his school days.

A close friend of Rather said that his role model has always been his father, who was serving as a soldier in the Ladakh Scouts as well as in the police. Rather’s friend said that he always wanted to live up to the expectations of his father, who himself has been a brave soldier.