Kashmir’s Hilal Ahmed becomes first Indian pilot to fly Rafale

Srinagar: Air Commodore Hilal Ahmed Rather has become a topic of discussion overnight in Kashmir. Hilal bid farewell to the first batch of Rafale fighter jets, which flew from France to India on Monday. Apart from this, he has also been associated with the weaponization of Rafale aircraft according to Indian needs. Hilal is currently India’s air attaché in France. Also Read – Rafale in India: The wait is over, five Rafale will reach Ambala airbase this afternoon, know what are the preparations

According to the career details of this Indian Air Force officer, he is the best flying officer in the world. Born in a middle-class family in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Hilal’s father, the late Mohammad Abdullah Rather, retired from the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department as Deputy Superintendent of Police. Hilal has three sisters and is the only son of his parents. Also Read – Ambala airbase ready to welcome Rafale fighter jets, 3 km. Declared the scope of no drone zone

Hilal studied at Sainik School in Nagrota town of Jammu district. He joined the Air Force on 17 December 1988 as a fighter pilot. He became a Flight Lieutenant in 1993, Wing Commander in 2004, Group Captain in 2016 and Air Commodore in 2019. He graduated from Defense Services Staff College (DSSC). He also earned a degree with Distinction from Air War College (America). He won the Sword of Honor in LDA. Hilal has received the Air Force Medal and the Distinguished Service Medal. With a flawless record of 3,000 hours of accidental flights on Mirage-2000, MiG-21 and Kiran planes, Hilal’s name will now be forever associated with Rafael’s in India. Also Read – Rafael’s wait is over, Indian Air Force pilots flying fighter jet from France airbase