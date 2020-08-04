Kashmir’s special status ended today a year ago, curfew in Srinagar

Kashmir curfew on August 4 and 5: Based on concrete information regarding fears of violence and demonstrations before the first anniversary of repeal of Article 370 of the constitution granting special state status to Jammu and Kashmir, the administration curfew in the city Has imposed Also Read – Revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir neither development nor terrorism ended: Farooq

On August 5 last year, Article 370 was repealed. Also Read – A year is going to end Section 370, know what is the plan of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI

District Magistrate of Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said in an order that the curfew has been implemented with immediate effect. It will be effective till August 4 and 5. Also Read – Guidelines issued for states, union territories on education of children of migrant laborers

The District Magistrate said that the Superintendent of Police of Srinagar has informed that concrete information has been received that separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups are planning to celebrate August 5 as Black Day, violence and protests.

Chaudhary said that any big gathering will prove fatal for the work done towards the elimination of Kovid-19.