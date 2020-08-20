Kat Cunning Signs With Lava Records – Hear New Single ‘Supernova’

Singer-songwriter-actor Kat Cunning has signed with Lava Records, house to Lorde, Greta Van Fleet, Jessie J and different artists — and debuts with the track and video “Supernova,” which you’ll be able to see beneath. Produced by Sir Nolan (Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber) and Simon Says (Selena Gomez, Bryce Vine), the observe is prone to seem on Cunning’s forthcoming debut EP.

Cunning — who makes use of the pronouns they/their — additionally seems within the Emmy Award-successful teen drama “Trinkets,” the second season of which arrives on August 25, and also will be a principal within the upcoming Jennifer Lopez movie, “Marry Me.”

Lava founder/CEO Jason Flom says, “Kat Cunning is a uncommon breed of artist: They evoke recollections of among the greats however with a model new musical strategy that’s distinctly and superbly theirs and theirs alone. Prepare, world!”

Cunning says: “I wrote this track whereas I used to be falling for a lady who I knew would break my coronary heart. She was stunning to me like a Supernova (an enormous rainbow ball of fuel exploding into iridescence) and I knew that my draw to her may solely go away me with my face hair singed off. The lyrics are an expression of the bravado and masculinity I embody when I’m falling for a lady. I wrote it to rejoice that energy of affection — the way it could make us really feel 3x our measurement and even overpromise issues we’ve got no management over. I hope it accompanies the lovers who would relatively burn by the hands of one thing supernatural than watch by way of a telescope one million miles eliminated.”

An actor, Cunning appeared on Broadway as Emile in “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” and in Cirque du Soleil, and acted alongside James Franco in HBO’s hit “The Deuce.” Final yr Cunning made their musical debut with singles together with “King of Shadow,” “Birds” and “For The Love.” Cunning is represented by ICM Companions in all areas, together with movie and tv; Paradigm outdoors the U.S.