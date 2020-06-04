Kat Dennings Talks Injuring Herself, Then Having To Do A Wandavision Stunt

So, simply earlier than this, I used to be doing one thing, and I had harm my ankle a pair years in the past actual dangerous, and I used to be in a boot for twelve weeks. There was a scene the place I’m working by means of a subject, and I get to the night time shoot, and there’s no stunt on the decision sheet, and I’m like ‘I ponder in the event that they don’t have a stunt trigger we talked about this months in the past and it’s most likely forgotten.’ So, I introduced it up. They’re like ‘Oh, hmmm.’ I used to be like ‘hmmm.’ Nicely, I used to be like, ‘right here is the factor. I’ll do it. I can’t assure my ankle will make it to tomorrow.’ [laughs] However they had been like ‘no drawback.’ They obtained somebody to come back in. We shot different stuff first, after which they obtained a stunt girl to come back in, and he or she did it, and it was nice. That’s the primary time I’ve stated that solely as a result of I used to be like, ‘You guys don’t know what’s going to occur.’