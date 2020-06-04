Kat Dennings Talks Injuring Herself, Then Having To Do A Wandavision Stunt

Depart a Remark
Kat Dennings has had her fair proportion of motion within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having performed Darcy Lewis in two of the Thor movies. Nonetheless, it will appear that she additionally had an attention-grabbing second on the set of the upcoming WandaVision when an outdated harm reared its head proper earlier than she needed to presumably carry out a stunt.
It seems Kat Dennings injured her ankle just a few years again so, early on, she and the producers mentioned the thought of a stunt girl presumably coming in to fill in for her. Although when she arrived for the night time shoot, she did not see any stunt individual on the decision sheet, main her to marvel if she must carry out the motion herself:
So, simply earlier than this, I used to be doing one thing, and I had harm my ankle a pair years in the past actual dangerous, and I used to be in a boot for twelve weeks. There was a scene the place I’m working by means of a subject, and I get to the night time shoot, and there’s no stunt on the decision sheet, and I’m like ‘I ponder in the event that they don’t have a stunt trigger we talked about this months in the past and it’s most likely forgotten.’ So, I introduced it up. They’re like ‘Oh, hmmm.’ I used to be like ‘hmmm.’ Nicely, I used to be like, ‘right here is the factor. I’ll do it. I can’t assure my ankle will make it to tomorrow.’ [laughs] However they had been like ‘no drawback.’ They obtained somebody to come back in. We shot different stuff first, after which they obtained a stunt girl to come back in, and he or she did it, and it was nice. That’s the primary time I’ve stated that solely as a result of I used to be like, ‘You guys don’t know what’s going to occur.’
Primarily based on her feedback throughout her Good for You with Whitney Cummings look, Kat Dennings was undoubtedly frightened, however all’s nicely that ends nicely, I suppose. It is good to listen to the WandaVision crew did find yourself bringing in a stunt actor to run in that subject so Kat Dennings would not should do it on her dangerous ankle. Kudos also needs to go to Dennings for being sincere and alerting these in cost that her doing the stunt might result in harm.
Nonetheless, I feel many who’re anxiously awaiting the Disney+ sequence’ premiere are additionally curious as to why Darcy would should be working in a subject within the first place. And followers are going to want greater than that loopy first little bit of footage to be taught a bit of extra about what is going on down.
I’ve to say that every time I see a stunt credit score, I all the time assume it has to do with going by means of home windows or falling lengthy distances. An actor having to run by means of a subject just isn’t what often springs to thoughts. Nonetheless, on this occasion, Kat Dennings was arguably in as a lot bodily hazard executing an intense run by means of an space as she would’ve been getting thrown by means of a window.
It’s value mentioning that studios are sometimes excellent about conserving their actors secure relating to stunt work. Though some actors like Tom Holland wish to do as a lot of their very own work as potential, the studio has to make sure the security of its expertise.
Filming on WandaVision formally wrapped earlier this yr and, in consequence, it was one of many few exhibits to not be stopped because of the world well being disaster. Nonetheless, we nonetheless have a while to attend earlier than we would ultimately see Kat Dennings’ stunt double making that run ultimately. And I say “may” as a result of, as Dennings identified within the interview, quite a lot of stuff can get reduce in post-production.
WandaVision is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in December, so it’s going to be fairly a bit after this summer time’s premieres make their entrance.
