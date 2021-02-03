Kat Dennings Talks WandaVision, Thor and a Nicolas Cage Audition

Kat Dennings is again as Darcy Lewis. She first performed the position as Jane Foster’s assistant in “Thor” and “Thor: The Darkish World.”

However now she’s Dr. Darcy Lewis, an astrophysicist, in Disney Plus’ “WandaVision.” She made her debut in episode 4 as a part of the S.W.O.R.D. workforce attempting to determine what goes in Westview.

I caught up with the 34-year-old actor over Zoom for this week’s episode of the “Only for Selection” podcast.

Do you know that they have been desirous about bringing again Darcy?

When you’re within the Marvel Universe, you’re sort of there even when they kill you. You’re nonetheless there. A variety of time had passed by between the primary two “Thor” motion pictures and I didn’t know whether or not or not they’d ever convey Darcy again. And I by no means assumed that they might so after I acquired this name, particularly for this, as a result of Darcy has [had] nothing to do with Wanda or Imaginative and prescient, or the Avengers apart from Thor, it was sort of like, “What’s she doing right here?” And that was my query. However after all, the preliminary cellphone name is available in and it’s a secret cellphone name. You signal an NDA earlier than you get the cellphone name. They’re like, “How do you’re feeling about this?” Like I’m gonna say no, in any respect ever to Marvel for something. You say sure a then you definitely’re in for a wild journey. You don’t even know what’s taking place. I nonetheless don’t actually know what’s taking place.

Do they present you scripts or simply inform you bits and items of what you’ll want to know?

My first assembly with [writer] Jac Schaeffer and [director] Matt Shakman was on the new Marvel places of work. I had been to the outdated places of work, however by no means the brand new ones. It’s actually intense and unbelievable. Should you’re a fan of Marvel, your mind would explode, however you signal an NDA while you get to the foyer. So intense, so intense. After which when you try this, you sit and they bring about you a little badge, and then you definitely go into the room. And I understood why I needed to signal the NDA earlier than this assembly. The partitions have been simply coated with the comedian ebook pages with references. For a one who thinks comedian books are just like the end-all be-all, it was identical to, unreal. They took this very severe. They at all times do, however this, particularly, they wished to get this excellent, as a result of it’s so totally different from something Marvel’s ever performed. The whole lot has been meticulously deliberate. They laid out the sketch of it and what I’d be doing, however to be sincere I nonetheless don’t actually know what occurs.

How a lot enjoyable is it to be on the set? It appears so immersive.

The factor for anyone within the business or not, you understand that often your finances isn’t this sort of a factor. In order that they’re in a position to create every little thing and that’s so uncommon as an actor, as a result of often you’re imagining all of it, which is enjoyable, it’s additionally actually enjoyable to do. However on this case, you sort of don’t should, it’s there. So it’s simply an unbelievable expertise. I bear in mind the primary Thor film, I had come from the world of like $10 indie motion pictures so I couldn’t consider what was occurring. That they had this city constructed within the desert in Santa Fe, a complete city, every little thing was there. And we’d begin that’d be like a lengthy shot within the again and we might not far away and come in the direction of the digital camera down the road. And the AD, which is the assistant director who says motion and minimize and no matter by a microphone, for those who’re that far-off. Often you hear him screaming from 100 ft away, “Motion!” However this time, his voice got here by a speaker inside a newspaper field subsequent to us on the road. It was like magic. I used to be like, “Oh my god, the place is he?”

How spoiled do you get then?

You can not get used to it. Don’t ever get used to it. You’ll by no means see that measurement of a trailer ever once more. I didn’t know they made such a good trailer. They do such a good job for us. They take excellent care of us and they need us to be glad. And so they need everybody to be glad and do their greatest. And that’s the way it’s potential. Everybody feels good and taken care of and able to go. So I like working for Marvel. [Laughs]

Are you going to be within the subsequent “Thor” film, “Thor: Love and Thunder?”

Nonetheless don’t know. I don’t suppose so. I’m gonna assume no, I really feel like I’d know by now. They’re taking pictures it so I don’t suppose so. I don’t know. I promise. Scout’s honor. I imply, I really feel like somebody would have alluded to it. I don’t know. However something Marvel ever needs from me, I’m at all times obtainable for them. Not matter what.

I like how they stored Darcy very right down to earth. I seen that you simply’re consuming Cup of Noodles and baked potato chips in your first episode.

They wished to maintain Darcy’s essence. At coronary heart she’s nonetheless that faculty woman who eats trash ramen from 7-Eleven like me. And I actually love that they put that in there. And so they even requested — once more Marvel spoiling their actors — what taste Cup of Noodles do you want greatest? [Laughs]. Then they requested what sort of potato chips do you suppose Darcy would eat. I used to be like, “Nicely, she’s an grownup now so possibly the baked ones.” [Laughs]. I like these little issues. I’m so glad you seen that.

Now, a enjoyable query, what was the worst audition you ever went on?

It’s not the worst, nevertheless it’s the craziest and most memorable. I’m attempting to determine the aftermath of me telling the story and whether or not it’s value it. I simply gained’t say names. So there was a movie, very dramatic movie that did come out and was nominated for a bajillion Oscars and was superb. That’s all I’ll say about who, however the scene I used to be studying, this was like the ultimate audition the place I used to be studying with the actor. And within the scene I used to be being bodily restrained by that actor. So the dialogue all needed to do with me attempting to get free from the man. I’m fairly younger at that time. I’m not nervous, however I do know that is a huge deal. I’m tremendous excited to be studying with this well-known actor and this massively well-known director that I actually respect and he’s there and I’m like, “Oh, my God, that is a huge deal.” I’ve every little thing memorized. I’m able to get into just like the physicality of the scene, however I noticed fairly fast that that actor just isn’t going to the touch me. He’s additionally not going to be close to me. He was on the different finish of the room, which gave the impression to be his selection, which I used to be like I’m going to be miming this. So a scene the place I’m asking to be let go of and bodily wriggling out of this man’s grip turned a mining session. However I perceive and I respect that the actor made that call. However on the time, it was not nice as a result of I used to be like, “I appear to be an absolute moron.” I’m not getting this. However I loved it. It was simply not what I anticipated.

You say you perceive and respect why the actor made that call so you can inform me who it’s.

I really feel like I can’t as a result of he’s one in every of my favourite actors of all time. However he didn’t do a dangerous factor. All proper, it was Nicolas Cage. However the film I gained’t say. I don’t need this to appear prefer it was life ruining. It was nice. The truth is, you requested for the worst, nevertheless it’s among the best reminiscences as a result of it was such a large curveball and such a large studying expertise. And we ended up having such a good dialog afterwards. It’s like one in every of my most cherished audition tales and I’m truly actually grateful for that have simply because I wished to be in a room with Nicolas Cage. It in all probability won’t ever occur once more. However what’s good is that he was so respectful and I feel that may have been the place it was coming from like, I’m a younger woman so he didn’t need to bodily contact me and make me uncomfortable. I recognize it. I actually do.

This interview has been edited and condensed for readability. You may take heed to the total interview with Dennings above. You may as well discover “Only for Selection” on Apple Podcasts or wherever you take heed to your favourite podcasts.