‘Kate and Allie’ Reboot Gets Put Pilot Order at NBC

NBC has given a put pilot order to a reboot of the basic sitcom “Kate and Allie.”

The up to date sequence hails from author and government producer Erica Oyama. It follows two finest buddies elevating their children collectively in a single family. They’re like sister wives, solely they don’t should faux to like the identical man with unhealthy hair. By means of their unconventional association, the 2 show romance isn’t essential to be a profitable girl and mom.

Nahnatchka Khan and Jen Carreras can even government produce by way of Fierce Child Productions. Oyama and Khan at the moment work collectively on the upcoming NBC comedy “Younger Rock,” which Khan co-created, and beforehand labored collectively on ABC’s “Contemporary Off the Boat.” Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, and Gregory Lipstone of Propagate can even government produce together with Peter Principato and Brian Dobbins. Common Tv will produce. Khan and Fierce Child are at the moment below an total deal at the studio.

The unique “Kate and Allie” aired on CBS from 1984-1989 for six seasons and over 120 episodes. It starred Susan Saint James and Jane Curtin within the title roles, with Sherry Coben having created the present.

Along with “Younger Rock” and “Contemporary Off the Boat,” Oyama’s previous credit embody “Company,” “By no means Have I Ever,” “The Eric Andre Present,” and “Youngsters’s Hospital.”

Khan made her characteristic directorial debut with “All the time Be My Possibly.” Her previous TV credit embody creating reveals like “Don’t Belief the B— in Residence 23.” She is at the moment engaged on an untitled sequence with that present’s star, Krysten Ritter, based mostly on the ebook “Serial Killers Nameless.”