Kate Atkinson’s Bestseller ‘Life After Life’ Gets BBC Adaptation

The BBC has commissioned a four-part adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s (pictured, proper) bestselling novel “Life After Life” from Home Productions.

The story facilities on Ursula Todd who dies one evening in 1910 earlier than she will draw her first breath. On that very same evening in 1910, Ursula is born and survives. She finds herself repeatedly, residing and dying in numerous circumstances solely to be reborn into a brand new, different iteration of life as soon as extra. Ursula navigates her method by means of a essential period which spans two world wars, an encounter with Hitler and main life occasions.

The drama is customized by playwright and screenwriter Bash Doran (pictured, left; “Traitors,” “Outlaw King”) and might be directed by BAFTA-winning director John Crowley (“Brooklyn,” “Boy A”). Kate Ogborn (“The Finish of the F***ing World”) will produce. Doran and Crowley might be government producers, as will Atkinson.

The novel was printed in 2013 and received the Costa Ebook Award.

Home Productions is the manufacturing firm arrange by Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell. Home produced the Emmy and BAFTA-nominated “Brexit: The Uncivil Battle,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Ross and Howell are government producers for Home Productions and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

Ross and Howell stated: “We really feel massively privileged that Kate Atkinson has entrusted the variation of her bestselling, award successful novel ‘Life After Life’ to Home. Now we have introduced collectively an immensely gifted group who love the novel as we do too: Bash Doran’s scripts brilliantly seize the guts and soul of the novel, the heat and scale of its world and the extraordinary characters who inhabit it. All human life is right here, informed by means of the experiences of Ursula who retains on dying and being reborn.”

“And in John Crowley, we all know we have now a beautiful and bold director who brings enormous coronary heart, gripping storytelling and a rare visible aptitude to this unbelievable story,” Ross and Howell added.

The collection was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content material officer, and Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama.

Wenger stated: “We’re honored to have the ability to convey Kate Atkinson’s adored ‘Life After Life’ to life on the BBC. With the unbelievable group of Bash, John and Home Productions behind it we have now little question that that is going to be a very exceptional adaptation.”

Filming on “Life After Life” will happen in spring 2021. BBC Studios will distribute internationally.