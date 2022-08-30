Kate del Castillo will be the protagonist of the next HBO Max series, “Armas de mujer”

“Women’s Weapons” will be available on the streaming platform next month. (HBO)

After Kate of the Castle will prove to be an audience hook with the series the queen of the souththe team of this production decided to call the Mexican actress again to star women’s weaponsthe next project HBO Max which premiered in advance.

The streaming platform released a brief preview of this black humor show that combines the dark and dangerous world of drug trafficking with some comedy elements with which the story is intended to catch the viewer.

Kate is a producer on the series. (NBC Universal)

women’s weapons, which will be available in HBO Max this month presents the story of four women, wives of dangerous and wanted drug kingpins, who are arrested after a mega-investigation to combat drug trafficking. In this program, Kate and her companions must face this new life in the best way to survive.

Although there is hatred and rivalry between them, a totally unexpected event will unite their lives, so they will have to face many obstacles to get ahead. Between their conflicts, the four will come face to face with terrible criminals and murderers.

The series mixes drama with humor. (NBC Universal)

The project focuses on the strength of several women who stand out for their sisterhood, courage and daring. The mixture of the rivalry and unexpected friendship of the protagonists emphasizes the importance of empowering women, adding the element of comedy to the production, separating it from the traditional drama of crime series.

To be able to face this complicated situation that life puts them, Angela, Sofia, Esme y men They will have to learn to leave behind their personal problems and will do what is in their power to safeguard their family, even if it is joining old enemies to achieve it.

This series was developed by NBC Universal Peacock, but in Latin America it will be available on HBO Max. (NBC Universal)

The production company behind this new project is NBC Universal Peacockthe same one that was in charge of carrying out the queen of the southone of the most successful series within the genre of black humor and which also included the performance of Kate of the Castle as the central protagonist: Theresa Mendoza.

The story is starring Kate del Castillo, Roselyn Sanchez, Sylvia Saenz y Jimmy Osorio, and also has the participation of the actors Rodrigo Murray, Jessica Lindsey y Julieta Egurrola.

Kate joined the “Queen of the South” team for this new project. (Telemundo)

women’s weapons is a series that starts from the original idea of Jose Luis Acosta, who introduces us to a diversity of women and personalities. The script is from Enrique Begne y Charles Quintanillaunder the direction of Begne y claudia pedraza. Juan Carlos Gil y Raphael Bridges are the directors of photography, while the executive producers are Mariana Iskandarani, Kate del Castillo, Marcos Santana y John Ponce.

