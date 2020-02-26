Kate Garraway and Martin and Roman Kemp to front ITV weekend morning shows

ITV have unveiled two model new weekend shows fronted by Kate Garraway and father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp – Breakfast at Garraway’s and Martin & Roman’s Sunday Finest!.

As you may give you the option to guess from the identify, Good Morning Britain co-presenter Kate Garraway will current Saturday morning extravaganza Breakfast at Garraway’s.

The present will see the TV host joined by her former I’m a Celeb campmate Myles Stephenson and superstar friends to share their ideas on “issues to deliver pleasure to the weekend”. This can contain chats on what to cook dinner that night time and – most significantly – the most effective TV of the weekend.

“We can have every thing you want for a terrific weekend,” Garraway stated concerning the new present. “I’ll have the most effective friends dropping by to inform us what they do to make their weekends nice and dwell their finest life. I can’t wait to get going!”

In the meantime, on Sunday mornings, viewers can tune into Martin & Roman’s Sunday Finest! to see the Kemp father and son workforce host their first TV programme collectively. The present guarantees to ship superstar chat, dwell music performances, appearances from up-and-coming comedians, plus video games between Martin and Roman.

Roman – who appeared on I’m a Celeb 2019 with Garraway and Stephenson – stated: “Working with my dad is one thing I like to do. We don’t dwell collectively anymore – I don’t get to see him as typically as I used to, so I’m so excited to be presenting our personal chat present on a Sunday morning.”

Martin added: “What might be higher than sitting on the couch once more [the pair appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox] with my son Roman! However this time it’s to current our personal Sunday morning chat present.

Each hour-long shows will run for 22 episodes every, beginning this April. ITV has but to verify an actual begin date.