Kate Garraway says husband Derek may not recover in heart-wrenching GMB appearance

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has mentioned there’s a likelihood her husband, Derek Draper, may by no means recover after being hospitalised with coronavirus.

After falling sick with COVID-19, Draper has been in intensive look after the previous eight weeks. Though now free from the virus, he stays in a coma.

Chatting with fellow GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh about her husband’s situation, an emotional Garraway mentioned the virus may have triggered irreversible hurt.

“The struggle with the virus has been received and he’s nonetheless right here however it’s wreaked extraordinary harm on his physique and we don’t know if he can recover from that,” she mentioned.

Garraway added: “He’s nonetheless with us. He has fought essentially the most extraordinary battle. However you realize, the truth that he’s nonetheless right here and is holding on – I’m simply so grateful he’s nonetheless right here. And I’ve acquired the choice of praying and hoping.

“He’s very very sick. And as time goes on, it’s a virus, it’s just a little bit like a pc virus, there appears to be a flicker of hope after which different issues emerge and he’s combating that. It’s affected him from the highest of his head to the information of his toes.”

‘I am simply so grateful he’s nonetheless right here.’ Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has been combating for his life towards coronavirus for almost 10 weeks. She talks to Ben and Ranvir about his scenario. We’re sending all of our love and assist❤️ pic.twitter.com/VmdrDBhRG3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2020

Opening up in regards to the days earlier than Draper was admitted to hospital, Garraway mentioned he initially thought he was affected by sinusitis. Nonetheless, after struggling to breathe, paramedics had been known as.

“[He] went into hospital and initially went straight to intensive care and, in that first week, it seemed like he was rallying,” she mentioned. “The docs had been very optimistic, however he was begging me saying, ‘I really feel like I’m suffocating, please allow them to put me in a coma.’

“[The hospital] rang me up and the physician mentioned, ‘We’re going to place him in a coma’. [Derek] instructed me, ‘I really like you, I’m sorry I’ve to go away you.’ And I mentioned, ‘It’s just for three or 4 days; it’s good. It’s what you needed.’

“He mentioned, ‘You’ve saved my life,’” Garraway recalled. “‘I believe you’ve saved my life, I don’t imply simply now, I imply being married to you and the youngsters and every thing.’”

Garraway added: “It’s simply extraordinary he’s nonetheless right here, I’m so pleased with him and most of all, the docs and nurses round him are simply unimaginable. They’re unimaginable with what they’ve executed, with a illness they’re studying about daily.”

Draper was first admitted to hospital on 30th March, the place he take a look at optimistic for coronavirus. He was transferred to intensive care 4 days later. Garraway has subsequently been absent from the airwaves till her GMB appearance this morning.