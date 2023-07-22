Kate Gosselin Finally Speaks Out After Jon As Well As Son Collin Made Their Shocking Accusations:

Kate Gosselin has spoken out about the ongoing problems in her family. She says that her son Collin has been given “multiple psychiatric diagnoses” as well as intensive psychiatric care because of his “unpredictable as well as violent behavior.”

After Kate’s ex-husband Jon Gosselin as well as two of their sextuplets, Collin and Hannah, made charges about Kate within Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s, among the exes’ elder children, Mady, called out her distant brother for his past acts and the things he said on the show.

Now, Kate, who is 48 years old, is backing up her daughter Mady’s first statement and giving more information about her claimed past interactions with Collin.

Members of the once-happy family shown on “Jon as well as Kate Plus 8” on TLC have gone public with their complaints. Kate Gosselin has reacted to both her ex-husband Jon as well as her son Collin’s accusations against her by saying that Collin was “a very troubled young man.”

Kate said in a long statement to People that she felt she had “no other option” but to come out shortly after Jon, Collin, as well as Hannah Gosselin talked about how Kate allegedly treated Collin upon Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the 2000s.”

Kate said that Collin’s “psychiatric diagnoses” made it necessary for her and Collin’s seven other brothers’ “safety” to put him within a facility when he was 12 years old.

“I didn’t want to have to go through this, but I’m feeling trapped and like I have no other choice.” “I need to speak publicly right now, even though it makes me sad,” she tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

“Over the years, my son Collin, whom I adore with all my heart, has been given a number of mental illnesses. After years of therapy care that didn’t meet his needs, he was put in a facility for the security of myself, his siblings and brothers, and himself.

Jon Said That He Spent $1 Million On Collin To Take Out Him From Treatment:

Jon and Collin have both said within the past that Collin was taken to the hospital when he was 12 years old. Jon said that he spent $1 million on getting Collin out of treatment on their show of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s.

He additionally disclosed to the Daily Mail within 2019 that Colin didn’t have any known medical conditions other than ADHD at that time.

In 2016, Kate said to PEOPLE that Colin possessed “special needs.” In answer, he said last year on Entertainment Tonight, “It’s too bad that’s how my mom described me as a person.

I cannot see those things, as well as I don’t think anyone else does either, yet if that’s how she views me, well, that’s just her opinion.”

Jon, on the other hand, said on the Vice TV show that a doctor told him there was “no diagnosis yet” but that they would figure it out.

Collin finished from high school this year and said he wanted to join the Marines. He additionally stated during the Vice TV show that his family has stopped talking to him and that his mom was cruel.

Jon and Collin have both said that the 19-year-old did not do anything aggressive. “I did not intend to have to go through this, yet I feel trapped and like I have no other choice.” Even though it makes me sad, I need to say something now.

“Kindness, tolerance, love, as well as acceptance are core values within my life, and I won’t give them up for ANYONE, not even my brother Collin, who has made his opinions very clear within private,” she said.

“After accomplishing the point of physical hatred and violent speech, there’s no more talk to be had about rebuilding connections with anyone in my life.”

“I can’t say more about why Collin did these things. I can only say that I saw them happen,” she said, adding that she wants “peace as well as privacy going forward.”

Jon Gosselin told PEOPLE in answer to his daughter’s comment, “It took courage for Collin to sit down and talk about his past, as well as the last thing I would have expected was additional abuse from a sibling he hasn’t seen or talked to since sixth grade.”

After one of his numerous assaults or outbursts, in which he used a weapon, doctors in the emergency room decided to let him stay there.

Now we’re in the present, and since Jon took Collin out of treatment, my son’s unstable and violent behavior toward Jon, Hannah, and other people around him has unfortunately not changed.

But Kate isn’t the sole member of the family to comment on what the program says. After the show aired, Mady told Collin he was wrong for what he said about their family.

She ended her comment with, “Unfortunately, I think Collin is still a very disturbed young man who needs a lot of help.” “His brothers, sisters, and I haven’t been directly involved within his life because he has a history of acting erratically and getting violent with us.”

All of the safety measures we put in place in our house were suggested by his child therapist and/or his group of experts. They were put in place to protect everyone in our family, as well as our friends and pets.

Jon, who is 46 years old, tells PEOPLE, “When it comes to these brand new fake claims, it appears clear that Kate still can’t control her mean words toward her son, even though she hasn’t seen him since the sixth grade.

Do not forget that in 2018, a judge gave Collin’s father temporary full legal and physical rights. Kate didn’t even show up to court, and she and Collin never talked to each other again.”

Jon and Kate got a split in 2009. They had six children together: Alexis, Aaden, Leah, Joel, and Cara, who is now 22 years old. Since they broke up, the ex-couple and their many children have been fighting and have even said bad things about each other in the press.

Collin said that his mom “drove a barrier” between him and his brothers in “Jon & Kate Plus 8 Family Circus,” the most recent episode of Dark Side of the 2000s on Vice TV.

He also said that Kate was “abusive” to him. “That’s kind of why she placed me away,” he said. I started telling people about what was going upon at home, and she found out. She had placed me somewhere where I couldn’t tell the secrets.”

“I don’t know who my mom was before TV, but I believe she was a different person,” he said. “I think she has an ideal heart and good intentions, but TV, fame, as well as money change people.”

Collin still said that he “hoped” he and his brothers “could all get back together, forget about the show, and just be kids once more, you know, and make up for the time we failed to have.”

“I can’t see the kids I’m not in touch with,” he said. “I don’t know why they stopped showing up. I don’t know what to do. Like, none. It’s terrible.”

“I do not owe my loyalty to anyone who has physically threatened myself or each member of my immediate family,” she wrote a portion on her Instagram Stories on July 20, according to People.

“Also, I will never let someone into my life who has shown hateful or even violent behavior toward other people because of their race, gender identity, as well as religious beliefs.”

“Collin has turned into a great person. “I love him and can’t wait to see him become a young US Marine,” he said.

Later, Mady posted another message on her Instagram Story. It said, “I’m not an expert on the traumas other people have gone through, but I am an expert on my own, and I’ve shared this with you today.”

“To those of you who state my brother was a child who went through trauma, so I should quickly forgive as well as forget, remember that I was once a child, too,” she said. “I feel sorry for him considering what he’s been via yet that doesn’t make up for the terrible things he’s done to me.”

She also said, “We’re real people with real life, not just TV roles, so there’s a lot you’ll never know about us. You don’t have to “take sides,” just be nice.”