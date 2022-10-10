Kate Middleton experienced an uncomfortable situation during an act in Northern Ireland and her reaction went viral

Kate Middleton lived an uncomfortable situation in an engagement



Kate Middleton and the prince William have resumed their schedule of activities after mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Last Thursday, the couple visited Northern Ireland, the first official trip that both make as the new Princes of Wales.

When a crowd watched the visit of members of the royal family, Kate Middleton came to greet a group of womenat that brief moment suffered an attack by an Irish nationalist.

The awkward moment occurred on the streets of Marine Highway in the Belfast community of Carrickfergus. After interacting with people, a woman, dressed in a green jacket, greeted the princess and made an embarrassing comment as she recorded the exchange on her cell phone.

Without intending to let go of Prince Harry’s sister-in-law’s hand, the woman launched a harsh sentence at him: “Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country”the woman is heard saying in a broadcast video of the moment.

“Ireland belongs to the Irish”, he added.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, visits Northern Ireland (REUTERS)

Prince William was several steps ahead when this happened.

Middleton simply laughed and let go of the woman’s hand to continue waving to other members of the crowd. Although the situation was awkward, the quick response from Prince William’s wife is a reflection of the diplomatic role the royals try to play when it comes to controversial issues in the UK in general.

On social networks, several users praised the way the princess handled the situation. “Princess Kate’s response was pure elegance and calm”, “Always calm and serene” were some of the comments on Twitter after the video went viral.

The recording was shared by the journalist Chris Shipfrom the ITV chain, on their social networks and was seen by more than 20 thousand people on Twitter.

Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom together with England, Scotland and Wales. The town of Carrickfergus, where the attack took place, is in a predominantly nationalist area.

Ireland and Great Britain were the same country until 1920. After a long and bloody struggle for independence, the island was divided into Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.

In Northern Ireland they promote independence from the crown.

Later, Kate and William continued their tour of Northern Ireland for a day visit to the region.

William and Kate fulfilled a series of commitments to community organizations that provide support.

They started with a visit to the PIPS suicide prevention charity in north Belfast and then visited a community project in Carrickfergus. They were greeted by cheering crowds at each of their stops.

