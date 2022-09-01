Kate Moss revealed how she tries to recover her body damaged by parties and addictions

Model Kate Moss attends the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool



English supermodel Kate Moss, 48, told Vogue in an interview that her lifestyle took a toll on her body when he claimed that his adrenal glands and nervous system were ‘fucked up’.

The adrenal glands are those that produce hormones which help regulate metabolism, the immune system, blood pressure, response to stress and other essential functions.

In the note he says he wanted to “fix” them and embarked on the 12-step program for recovery, referencing the self-help volume called The Big Book by Max Schmidt.

Kate told Vogue, “I learned to look at myself, at my flaws, and see who I am. And don’t be afraid.”

“I started meditating every day, doing transcendental meditation, swimming wildly… I tried everything”, Moss said.

“I was going to work early in the morning, and there was no food either. Nobody took you to lunch when I started. I remember that once Carla Bruni took me, who was divine with me. But, in general, nobody saw to it that I was fed. I was never anorexic, or I wouldn’t have been able to work the way I did,” she confessed. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Former British top model launches this Thursday a cosmetics and accessories website called Cosmoss, trying to reinvent herself as a wellness muse and joining a string of celebrities who have created e-commerce empires.

Moss has been in relationships with American actor Johnny Depp and British musicians such as Pete Doherty and Jamie Hince. She now she now promotes a lifestyle based on “cosmic” nature.

sell beauty serums with CBD (a cannabis chemical) and collagen, “sacred” infusions and fragrances that promise to “balance body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles”.

Though keep smoking, assures that he no longer drinks and that his youthful antics are behind him. “I don’t like not being in control of myself anymore,” she told the BBC’s Desert Island Discs programme.

ADDICTION

Daily Mail recalled that the British model was famously nicknamed ‘Cocaine Kate’ when she was photographed snorting the substance in 2005.

In a 2020 note, Kate’s friend DJ Fat Tony recounted how she had been sober for two years while maintaining a healthy lifestyle after decades of partying.

The Sun magazine published on its cover an image of the model with lines of cocaine on a table.

His producer friend, 56, who has been sober for 15 years, said at the time, “Kate has been clean for over two years. My sober classmates and I now have a better time than when we used to drink and do drugs.”

The change came as a surprise to some given that Kate’s love of alcoholic beverages, which reportedly extended to glasses of prosecco at 8 a.m. and glasses of wine and vodka at lunch, it caused his friends to coin the nickname “The Tank.”

In 1998, when he was just 24 years old, he checked into The Priory, a London celebrity rehabilitation center, after suffering from what was called “exhaustion”.

Cover of the Daily Mirror magazine with the headline “Cocaine Kate”

THINNESS

The model also said that when she started in the world of modeling, as a teenager, she felt very insecure about her body. Many photographers forced her to go topless at the age of 16 by threatening to not hire her anymore if she did not meet their demands. Her body was praised by the industry for being very slim.

“I was that skinny because I kept doing shows, I worked so hard. In those early days, I stayed in a bed and breakfast in Milan, where I came home from work all day and there was nothing to eat”, he assured.

Kate Moss junto a Naomi Campbell en 1993. Foto por Richard Young/Shutterstock (219156j)



Food was not one of her priorities, but neither was it one of those who managed her activities: “In general, no one took care of me feeding myself. I was never anorexic, or I wouldn’t have been able to work the way I did,” he concluded.

