Kate Oates confirms EastEnders character will return in “big” Christmas story

It’s been a considerably disrupted 12 months for EastEnders, however one factor that you may at all times financial institution on in the BBC One cleaning soap is that the Christmas episodes will be extraordinarily dramatic affairs.

And it seems like that will be no completely different this 12 months, with government producer Kate Oates claiming there will be a “big” festive story that sees the return of a well known character.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press, Oates stated: “We’ve got an thrilling return deliberate and it’s going to be a part of an enormous lengthy working story.

“Jon (Sen) is so organised we form of know what we’re doing the Christmas after. We’ve got actually lengthy arcs with a whole lot of scorching factors.”

She continued: “We’re very a lot on its approach to completion. EastEnders Christmas may be very a lot on the agenda.”

The identification of the returning character stays a thriller for now – however followers of the cleaning soap will make sure to benefit from the hypothesis round who might discover themselves again on Albert Sq..

In the meantime Oates additionally spoke about why EastEnders will be returning with 20 minute episodes versus the standard half-hour following the manufacturing hiatus attributable to coronavirus.

New episodes of the cleaning soap will be broadcast once more from Monday 7th September 2020 following an virtually three month hole, with 4 twenty minute episodes set to air per week from that time onwards.

“We needed the ambition and high quality of the storytelling to be as excessive as attainable,” Oates defined.

“It takes longer – we might make half hour episodes that aren’t as wealthy and no particular touches or we will ship a greater present at the moment in this timeframe.

“The channel was so supportive, they’re completely behind the present and it was the proper name. We will change the method as issues change however for now it’s one of the best.”

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.