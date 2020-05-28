Katee Sackhoff’s Mandalorian Character: 5 Things To Know About Bo-Katan Before Season 2

The primary season of The Mandalorian had a ridiculous quantity of hype. It was the primary live-action Star Wars collection ever, debuting solely on Disney’s model new streaming service. The present was an enormous deal, and for probably the most half, the present met the hype because it was very properly regarded. It is onerous to think about how Season 2 would ever measure up. And but, the second season could also be much more hyped now that we all know an entire assortment of characters from different movies and collection will probably be showing within the upcoming season. One of the attention-grabbing is Katee Sackhoff, who will probably be not solely showing, however reprising her function as Bo-Katan Kryze.