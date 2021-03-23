Katherine Diaz, the great promise of surfing in El Salvador, died: she was struck by lightning while training

Katherine Diaz was struck by lightning while training in the preview of a new competition



The Salvadoran surfer Katherine Diaz died in the last hours after being struck by lightning while training for a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old athlete suffered the impact just after entering the water on Friday at the beach El Tunco, about 16 kilometers south of the capital San Salvadorlocal media reported.

“Katherine represented the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to all of us, as a global ambassador for the sport.“Said the International Surf Association (ISA) in one of the many tributes posted on social media.

Diaz he was preparing for the World Surf, which will be held between May 29 and June 6 on the Salvadoran beaches of La Bocana Y El Sunzal.

The seven best surfers in the tournament who are not classified will already get a place to participate in the postponed Tokyo Olympics, where surfing will compete for the medals for the first time. “It hurts and impacts us its loss among the waves”, He lamented Josselyn Alabi, selection partner.

The president of the state Salvadoran Institute of Sports (INDES) Yamil bukele, expressed his solidarity with the family of the young athlete and highlighted his passion for sports and the tourism development of the beach El Tunco.

El Tunco beach, Tamanique, El Salvador, in a file photo (Reuters)

“I am very sorry for this death and I join the pain that overwhelms the family, A hug of solidarity“Said the president of the INDES when confirming the event.

Katherine lived and worked in the Playa, one of the tourist centers best known for its waves and its gastronomy. The young athlete was also a renowned chef in El Tunco where she had managed to set up her own gastronomy business. Katherine He started surfing at the age of nine and participated in various national and international competitions.

“He excelled in international competition, proudly representing his country at both the ISA World Surfing Games and the ISA World Junior Surfing Championship. We send our condolences to Katherine’s family, the surfers of El Salvador, and all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched.”, Indicated the ISA.

(With information from AP and Reuters) .-

